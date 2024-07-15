Lorry Hit By Train Near Melfort

In the aftermath of the collision, the NRZ has once again appealed to all motorists to exercise extreme caution and prudence when approaching level crossings.

Earlier this month, several schoolchildren were injured when their school bus was struck by a train at the Wilton Level Crossing in Mutare.

The bus driver of the Versatile Academy school bus reportedly failed to follow level crossing safety protocols and tried to cross the tracks ahead of the approaching train.

The Mutare incident occurred just over a week after a separate incident in Harare, where an AVM bus carrying 66 passengers collided with a train at a railway-level crossing, resulting in one fatality and leaving seven others injured.

The previous accident took place on June 25, 2024, at the intersection of Paisley Road and Lyton Road in Harare, around 4:30 AM.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the bus driver failed to stop at the railway crossing, leading to the collision with the train.

