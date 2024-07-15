No Cyanide Contamination Detected In Dams - Bulawayo City Council
The City of Bulawayo has dismissed reports alleging that the water from its supply dams is contaminated with cyanide, affirming that there is no evidence to support such claims.
In a statement released on Monday evening, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube, categorically stated that laboratory tests conducted on water samples from the city’s dams have confirmed the absence of detectable levels of cyanide or any other harmful contaminants. Reads the statement:
The City of Bulawayo wishes to assure members of the public of the safety and quality of the City’s water supply dams.Feedback
The safety and quality of Bulawayo’s water is of the utmost priority for the Municipality. We maintain rigorous water testing and monitoring protocols to ensure the water meets all regulatory standards for potability and safety.
Laboratory tests conducted on water samples from the City’s dams have confirmed that there are no detectable levels of cyanide or any other harmful contaminants. The water continues to be safe for all domestic, agricultural, and industrial uses.
The messages circulating on social media are misinformation which misconstrued the news article and the concerns raised by Councillors and members of the Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee.
A visit was made to the proposed Heap Leach Pad at the UMzingwane District near the Upper Ncema Dam to check on the potential environmental impact of the Heap Leaching being constructed in the area.
The City is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary actions to safeguard the water supply.
We ask that the public remain vigilant but avoid falling prey to misinformation circulating on social media platforms.
We urge all residents to rely only on official communications from the City of Bulawayo regarding the status of the water supply.
We are committed to full transparency and will not hesitate to inform the public of any legitimate water quality issues that may arise
We want to ASSURE THE PUBLIC THAT THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF ANY SUCH CONTAMINATION.
Together, we can ensure the continued provision of safe, clean water for all.
