Oppah Muchinguri’s Daughter Makes Deal With Accusers To Avoid Criminal Trial

11 minutes ago Mon, 15 Jul 2024 06:22:23 GMT

Tanya Rushesha, the 35-year-old daughter of Defence Minister and ZANU PF party National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, reportedly avoided a court appearance on fraud charges after reaching a settlement with her accusers.

According to ZimLive, Rushesha was arrested by detectives from the CID commercial crimes division on Friday. She was accused of swindling three complainants of large sums of money in botched bulk fuel supply deals. A source was quoted as saying: