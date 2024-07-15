Oppah Muchinguri’s Daughter Makes Deal With Accusers To Avoid Criminal Trial
Tanya Rushesha, the 35-year-old daughter of Defence Minister and ZANU PF party National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, reportedly avoided a court appearance on fraud charges after reaching a settlement with her accusers.
According to ZimLive, Rushesha was arrested by detectives from the CID commercial crimes division on Friday. She was accused of swindling three complainants of large sums of money in botched bulk fuel supply deals. A source was quoted as saying:
They found each other with the complainants and the matter was withdrawn.Feedback
Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was in Zambia when her daughter was arrested, is said to have been instrumental in securing her daughter’s freedom. A law enforcement source added:
There are a few times when it could have gone wrong with Tanya, she has a few of these dodgy deals, but her mother has always covered up for her.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The incident raises questions about the potential abuse of political influence and the application of the rule of law.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals