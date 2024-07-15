Pindula|Search Pindula
Oppah Muchinguri’s Daughter Makes Deal With Accusers To Avoid Criminal Trial

11 minutes agoMon, 15 Jul 2024 06:22:23 GMT
Tanya Rushesha, the 35-year-old daughter of Defence Minister and ZANU PF party National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, reportedly avoided a court appearance on fraud charges after reaching a settlement with her accusers.

According to ZimLive, Rushesha was arrested by detectives from the CID commercial crimes division on Friday. She was accused of swindling three complainants of large sums of money in botched bulk fuel supply deals. A source was quoted as saying:

They found each other with the complainants and the matter was withdrawn.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was in Zambia when her daughter was arrested, is said to have been instrumental in securing her daughter’s freedom. A law enforcement source added:

There are a few times when it could have gone wrong with Tanya, she has a few of these dodgy deals, but her mother has always covered up for her.

The incident raises questions about the potential abuse of political influence and the application of the rule of law. 

