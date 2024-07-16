4 People Killed, 18 Injured In Gweru Kombi Accident

Four people died whilst 18 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 21 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its right side.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. 17 injured victims were admitted at the same hospital whilst another victim was referred to Bulawayo United Hospitals for treatment.

The ZRP added that more details regarding the incident will be released in due course as the investigation into the causes of the accident continues.

More: Pindula News

