Airlink Expands Durban-Harare Route With Daily Flights
South African-based regional airliner, Airlink, is adding more frequencies to its direct Durban-Harare service to provide a daily return flight from August 7, 2024.
Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, on Monday, 15 July, said the additional flights will operate on Wednesdays, departing from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport at 10.30 AM and arriving at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12.40 PM.
The return service leaves Harare at 1.20 PM and lands in Durban at 3.35 PM. Said Foster:
We are going daily on the route in response to our customers’ positive reactions to the convenience and great value of our direct service on this route.
It is an appealing combination that promotes business, trade, tourism, and travel between the two key cities and enhances the economic competitiveness of the regions they support.
Airlink operates the route using its modern 44-seat Embraer E140 regional jets.
The airline’s fares for this route include a generous 20kg free economy class checked-in luggage allowance.
Additionally, passengers are provided a 15kg sporting equipment allowance, catering to the needs of travellers who wish to transport their sporting gear.
