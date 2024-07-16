Airlink Expands Durban-Harare Route With Daily Flights

4 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jul 2024 09:14:54 GMT

South African-based regional airliner, Airlink, is adding more frequencies to its direct Durban-Harare service to provide a daily return flight from August 7, 2024.

Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, on Monday, 15 July, said the additional flights will operate on Wednesdays, departing from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport at 10.30 AM and arriving at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12.40 PM.

The return service leaves Harare at 1.20 PM and lands in Durban at 3.35 PM. Said Foster:

