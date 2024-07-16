Dynamos Pays US$1 000 To Sangoma Ahead of "Battle Of Zimbabwe" Match

Given the issues that were happening with the boys (the players), who were boycotting training, there was a feeling that such a payment was not the right thing to do for the club at the moment.

However, the owners of the club said that this was a tradition at Dynamos and it was not going to be changed simply because the players were boycotting training.

They said these player boycotts have been happening as long as they can remember and they come and go and this cannot be used as an excuse to stop payments to the sangoma.

It was like they were saying that paying the sangoma was more important, in terms of getting the result which we wanted from the game against Highlanders, than the training itself.

The message was that as long as we satisfied the sangoma then we did not need to worry about the issues that had happened at training because the club would still be in a position to compete against Highlanders.

Of course, it didn’t happen like that because we lost that game 2-0 and the performance of the boys showed that they had been affected by the issues which had happened on the training field.

We don’t know what the sangoma said about the result because we never get to meet him given he is only known to a few people at the club.