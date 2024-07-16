Harare City Council Workers To Get Residential Stands
Themba Musarurwa, the president of the Water and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe, said that the City of Harare employees are set to receive residential stands after securing an agreement with a local land developer, reported NewsDay.
Musarurwa, speaking to council workers in Mbare on Friday, revealed that the 6,000 employees in need of housing will be provided with stands by Highrange Resources.
The workers will pay for the stands in monthly instalments as part of the agreement. Said Musarurwa:
The City of Harare is failing to give our people land. Most of the land is being taken by landbarons. Workers should at least get 10% of the land. We have workers retiring while homeless.
Some of the workers have gone for more than 40 years working for the City of Harare and going to retirement without anything meaningful. At least if you have a home, you have somewhere to start.
We need accommodation. HCC had a position that whenever there is an allocation of land in the city, 10% would go to the workers, but this has since been dumped.
Musarurwa said they had toured the land meant to be allocated to workers for residential purposes.
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume on Monday told NewsDay that he was aware of the housing challenges facing council workers, adding that authorities “are looking into” the matter.
