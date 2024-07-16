Harare City Council Workers To Get Residential Stands

6 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jul 2024 06:01:19 GMT

Themba Musarurwa, the president of the Water and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe, said that the City of Harare employees are set to receive residential stands after securing an agreement with a local land developer, reported NewsDay.

Musarurwa, speaking to council workers in Mbare on Friday, revealed that the 6,000 employees in need of housing will be provided with stands by Highrange Resources.

The workers will pay for the stands in monthly instalments as part of the agreement. Said Musarurwa:

Feedback