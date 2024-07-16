Hwange Unit 5 Refurbishment To Add 160 MW to National Grid - Energy Minister

8 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jul 2024 13:37:13 GMT

Energy and Power Development Minister, Edgar Moyo, has said the planned refurbishment of Hwange Power Station’s Unit 5 is expected to add 160 MW to the national grid, providing a much-needed boost to the country’s power supplies in the short to medium term.

Delivering a Ministerial Statement on the electricity situation in Parliament last week, Moyo also highlighted the planned re-powering of Units 1 to 6, which is expected to be completed within 48 to 60 months.

This initiative is anticipated to eventually restore the capacity of these units to at least 840 MW. Said Moyo:

