Hypocrite: Chamisa’s Lawyer Criticizes ED For Condemning Attack On Donald Trump

16 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jul 2024 10:44:30 GMT

Lawyer Thabani Mpofu has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of hypocrisy after he wrote to United States President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr condemning the attempted assassination of the presumptive Republican Party Candidate for the 05 November 2024 election, Donald Trump, last Saturday.

In the letter dated 16 July 2024, Mnangagwa described the attempt on Trump’s life as a “cowardly attack” saying Zimbabwe stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the United States following the attack.

Mpofu, who represented the then-MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa in his 2018 election challenge at the Constitutional Court, said Mnangagwa was being hypocritical. Wrote Mpofu on X:

