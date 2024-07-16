Hypocrite: Chamisa’s Lawyer Criticizes ED For Condemning Attack On Donald Trump
Lawyer Thabani Mpofu has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of hypocrisy after he wrote to United States President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr condemning the attempted assassination of the presumptive Republican Party Candidate for the 05 November 2024 election, Donald Trump, last Saturday.
In the letter dated 16 July 2024, Mnangagwa described the attempt on Trump’s life as a “cowardly attack” saying Zimbabwe stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the United States following the attack.
Mpofu, who represented the then-MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa in his 2018 election challenge at the Constitutional Court, said Mnangagwa was being hypocritical. Wrote Mpofu on X:
Rubbish! What did he say when Mbongeni Ncube was killed during the Kwekwe CCC rally just before the 2023 elections?
But then, he is acting in character. This is a man who builds Villas and fake roads for a three day visit.
While the exact content of Mnangagwa’s response following Ncube’s murder remains unclear, it is noteworthy that the Mnangagwa-led government is currently constructing villas in Harare and “shoddy” roads in Mt Hampden in preparation for the upcoming SADC Summit.
Mbongeni Ncube, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), tragically lost his life during violent clashes at a CCC rally in Kwekwe.
Ncube was fatally stabbed with a sharp object and died upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital. Despite the arrest of 16 suspects linked to ZANU PF in connection with the incident, the murder case remains unresolved.
