CSOs Urge Govt to Probe Corruption Detailed In Auditor General's Report
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has called on the government to launch comprehensive investigations into all the cases of corruption and financial mismanagement highlighted in the Auditor General’s report for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023.
In a statement, CiZC said that the AG’s report exposes a culture of impunity, a lack of accountability, and a blatant disregard for proper procedures by those occupying public offices. Reads the statement:
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is appalled by the damning revelations contained in the latest Auditor General’s report on the widespread corruption and financial mismanagement and calls on Zimbabweans to stand up to demand that those responsible be held accountable.Feedback
The latest report, which closely mirrors the previous ones by the AG, lays bare the culture of impunity, lack of accountability, and blatant disregard for proper procedures that have become the hallmark of governance in Zimbabwe.
The report exposes a disturbing pattern of corruption and abuse of public resources across these include:
- Unfulfilled Contracts and Missing Assets,
- Inflated Pricing and Suspicious Procurement,
- Unaccounted Funds and Arrears,
- Failure to Respond to Audit Findings
The government’s failure to address the financial rot has exacerbated the economic and humanitarian crises facing the country, leaving millions of Zimbabweans suffering.
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition demands the following urgent actions:
- The government must launch comprehensive investigations into all the cases of corruption and financial mismanagement highlighted in the Auditor General’s report. Those responsible must be held accountable
- The govt must urgently revamp its public financial management systems and procurement procedures to ensure transparency, competitive bidding, and effective oversight. All govt ministries and agencies must be required to promptly respond to audit findings and recommendations
- Independent Oversight and Civil Society Participation: The govt must empower independent oversight bodies, such as the AG’s Office, and actively engage with civil society organizations to enhance transparency and public participation in the management of public resources.
More: Pindula News
