CSOs Urge Govt to Probe Corruption Detailed In Auditor General's Report

The latest report, which closely mirrors the previous ones by the AG, lays bare the culture of impunity, lack of accountability, and blatant disregard for proper procedures that have become the hallmark of governance in Zimbabwe.

The report exposes a disturbing pattern of corruption and abuse of public resources across these include:

Unfulfilled Contracts and Missing Assets,

Inflated Pricing and Suspicious Procurement,

Unaccounted Funds and Arrears,

Failure to Respond to Audit Findings

The government’s failure to address the financial rot has exacerbated the economic and humanitarian crises facing the country, leaving millions of Zimbabweans suffering.

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition demands the following urgent actions:

The government must launch comprehensive investigations into all the cases of corruption and financial mismanagement highlighted in the Auditor General’s report. Those responsible must be held accountable

The govt must urgently revamp its public financial management systems and procurement procedures to ensure transparency, competitive bidding, and effective oversight. All govt ministries and agencies must be required to promptly respond to audit findings and recommendations

Independent Oversight and Civil Society Participation: The govt must empower independent oversight bodies, such as the AG’s Office, and actively engage with civil society organizations to enhance transparency and public participation in the management of public resources.

