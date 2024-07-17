Dynamos Fails To Bolster Squad Amid Financial Woes

6 minutes ago Wed, 17 Jul 2024 06:34:28 GMT

Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe acknowledged that the team needs more prolific strikers, but said the club’s current financial constraints have prevented them from strengthening the forward line, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

DeMbare suffered a 2-0 defeat against rivals Highlanders on their home turf on Sunday and has registered the second-highest number of draws (9) so far this season, just two fewer than ZPC Kariba.

The club’s three strikers – Namibian Sadney Urikhob, who has scored two goals, Elie Ilunga with one goal, and Emmanuel Paga with three goals – have collectively contributed only 6 out of the 16 total goals scored by the team.

