Dynamos Fails To Bolster Squad Amid Financial Woes
Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe acknowledged that the team needs more prolific strikers, but said the club’s current financial constraints have prevented them from strengthening the forward line, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
DeMbare suffered a 2-0 defeat against rivals Highlanders on their home turf on Sunday and has registered the second-highest number of draws (9) so far this season, just two fewer than ZPC Kariba.
The club’s three strikers – Namibian Sadney Urikhob, who has scored two goals, Elie Ilunga with one goal, and Emmanuel Paga with three goals – have collectively contributed only 6 out of the 16 total goals scored by the team.
However, Dynamos’ ongoing financial crisis has restricted the coach’s ability to reinforce the striking department during the mid-season transfer window. Mangombe was quoted as saying:
At times you want to beef up but you also need to look at the calibre of players you need.
If resources permitting we could look for a finisher but unfortunately, they are not.
So we have to work with what is available at the present moment.
We have several strikers here whom I believe with time will score goals.
Clinical is the only problem left so we are forced to work with what is there and make sure that these strikers score goals.
Last week, the team only conducted training for two days leading up to their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against Highlanders, which they ultimately lost 2-0.
The were players boycotting practice sessions in protest of unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees.
