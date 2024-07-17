Highlanders Close To Settling All Player Signing-On Fees

We are very thankful to our principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings who have stood with us for a long time.

We want to appreciate the patience of our players in waiting for their signing-on fees. We thank them for their commitment.

We don’t owe our players any winning bonuses and we are in the process of sorting out their bonuses for the [2-0 win over] Dynamos.

Club secretary-general Morgen Dube said they are largely satisfied with their squad but will seek to bolster the defensive ranks. Said Dube:

In this second transfer-window we have managed to bring in two strikers Never Rauzhi and Nqobile Ndlovu.

We will see how it goes as we seek to strengthen our defence but we are not on a mass recruitment drive. We are happy with the squad that we have and we will stand guided by our coaches.

Rauzhi (27), joined Highlanders on a six-month loan deal from Bulawayo Chiefs. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Ndlovu signed a one-and-a-half-year contract to become part of the Bulawayo football giants after departing Sua Flamingoes FC of Botswana.

