Labour Court Judge Justice Mercy Moya-Matshanga Dies

Honourable Justice Moya-Matshanga was born on the 12th of February 1963 in Matobo. She studied Law at the University of Zimbabwe and graduated in 1988.

She joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a public prosecutor in 1989.

She rose through the ranks in prosecution and became a chief law officer in 2001.

In 2006, she became a Judge of the Labour Court of Zimbabwe.

Mourners are gathered at Number 5 David Bernard, Waterford suburb in Bulawayo. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

