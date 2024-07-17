New US Ambassador To Zimbabwe, Pamela Marie Tremont, Begins Official Diplomatic Assignment

Speaking to reporters shortly after the credential presentation ceremony, Ambassador Tremont stated that the United States’ goal has consistently been to continue supporting the people of Zimbabwe as they work towards building a more democratic and prosperous future for their nation. Said Tremont:

It’s an honour and a privilege to be the United States ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe. I had a lovely meeting with President Mnangagwa just now.

I passed on President Biden’s greetings to him and we discussed ways we can improve the relationship between the U.S. and Zimbabwe.

Our goal here in Zimbabwe has always been, and my goal is to continue to support Zimbabweans as they build a more democratic and prosperous future so Zimbabwe can be democtratic and self-reliant with whom we can partner as we face global challenges around the world.

I was pleased to discuss with President Mnangagwa the current drought situation and inform him that in the coming days, we will have another announcement about more food security support for the Zimbabwean people.

Our commitment to Zimbabwe has been longstanding. We have contributed US$5 billion to the Zimbabwean people since independence in health, de-mining, entrepreneurship, agriculture and other economic prosperity initiatives.

We are happy to continue that and we will always be a reliable and consistent partner to Zimbabwe.

I also thank President Mnangagwa for the condolences he sent to President Biden after Saturday’s shooting which resulted in the injury of former President [Donald] Trump and the death of a man who was protecting his family.

I appreciate those condolences and we agree that political violence is abhorrent and doesn’t belong to the U.S. or any other country.

So now that I have presented my credentials, I am very much looking forward to getting around Zimbabwe, meeting a lot more Zimbabwean people and enjoying the natural beauty, the talented people and seeing everything has to offer.