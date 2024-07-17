ZIFA Coach Educators Refresher Course Commences
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the commencement of a Coach Educators Refresher Course at the ZIFA Village in Mt. Hampden, Harare.
According to ZIFA, the course, which began on Wednesday, July 17 and will conclude on Saturday, July 20, is a critical step in their ongoing commitment to enhance the quality and standards of football coaching across the country.
This refresher course is designed to provide continuing education and skill development opportunities for the nation’s football coaches, ensuring they are equipped with the latest coaching methodologies, tactical approaches, and techniques to better nurture and develop players at all levels of the game. ZIFA said:
The primary objectives of this course are to review and reflect on best practices as coach educators, to understand the dynamics of influencing coaches’ learning and development, and to enhance our knowledge of teaching and learning concepts.
By doing so, we aim to equip our coach educators with the necessary tools to help others identify their performance gaps and create their own individual development plans.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The ultimate goal is to prepare our coach educators to effectively roll out coaching courses in all provinces, ensuring a standardised and high-quality coaching education throughout Zimbabwe.
The Coach Educators Refresher Course is being facilitated by Dr. J.S. Sibindi, in collaboration with experienced coach educators Tafadzwa Mashiri and Wilson Mutekede.
The combined expertise and extensive experience of this highly skilled instructional team are expected to provide invaluable insights, practical training, and expert guidance to all the participants attending the course. ZIFA said:
ZIFA, as the custodian of Zimbabwean football, remains the only mandated body responsible for all football activities within the country.
This encompasses recognised coach education courses, football competitions, and various development programmes.
Our dedication to the advancement of football in Zimbabwe is unwavering, and this refresher course is a testament to our commitment to excellence.
More: Pindula News