ZIFA Coach Educators Refresher Course Commences

10 minutes ago Wed, 17 Jul 2024 12:22:58 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the commencement of a Coach Educators Refresher Course at the ZIFA Village in Mt. Hampden, Harare.

According to ZIFA, the course, which began on Wednesday, July 17 and will conclude on Saturday, July 20, is a critical step in their ongoing commitment to enhance the quality and standards of football coaching across the country.

This refresher course is designed to provide continuing education and skill development opportunities for the nation’s football coaches, ensuring they are equipped with the latest coaching methodologies, tactical approaches, and techniques to better nurture and develop players at all levels of the game. ZIFA said:

