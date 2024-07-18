Chinese Nationals Accused Of Torturing Local Mine Workers Deported, Says Mangwana

Addressing a citizen’s query on why the foreign nationals were not jailed for abusing local workers, Mangwana responded:

It cost us much more as a country to feed them and secure them in prison than to send them home. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The viral video footage showed one of the Chinese nationals tying up the Zimbabwean workers and suspending them in the air using a frontend loader.

The Chinese national is then said to have whipped the workers, accusing them of stealing an unspecified amount of diesel from the mine.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 17 July, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), confirmed that both the suspects and the complainants have been identified, and a thorough investigation is now underway to establish the full details of what transpired. Police said:

Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media platforms depicting two handcuffed complainants being lifted by a frontend loader at the instigation of two suspects at Makanga Mine, Hereford Farm, Bindura. The ZRP confirms that the suspects and complainants have been identified in connection with the incident which occurred on 13/07/24. Investigations are in progress.

Many commenters on Mangwana’s social media post expressed scepticism about his claims, questioning why the foreign nationals were not subjected to the due legal process.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment