Depressed Power Generation Plunges Zimbabwe Into Darkness

5 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jul 2024 14:25:11 GMT

The government says the severe and ongoing power cuts affecting the country are due to depressed power generation at the Hwange power station.

The state-owned power utility, ZESA Holdings, has been implementing lengthy daily blackouts of up to 15 hours in some areas due to the reduced power output from its power stations.

At its peak, Zimbabwe requires at least 2,200 MW of electricity, but the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, is currently generating less than 1,300 MW.

