FC Platinum Bolsters Squad With Signing Of Devine Mhindirira And Polyester Shoko
Former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champion, FC Platinum, has secured the services of highly-rated midfielder Polyester Shoko from TelOne, just a week after the club lured Devine Mhindirira from Highlanders.
Pure Platinum Play currently holds a five-point lead over the defending champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, with 16 matches remaining in the season.
The Zvishavane-based club unveiled Shoko on Wednesday, ahead of the high-profile Platinum derby against Ngezi Platinum Stars this coming weekend.
Shoko, who joined TelOne at the start of the season after leaving relegated Sheasham, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Pure Platinum Play, according to NewsDay.
Before his stint with TelOne, Shoko had played for Shabanie Mine and Midlands State University FC in the ZIFA Central Region Soccer League.
The addition of Shoko is expected to further bolster FC Platinum’s midfield, which already boasts the talents of Brian Banda and Juan Mutudza.
The club’s title charge will be put to the test when they host Ngezi Platinum Stars in a top-of-the-table clash at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.
Ngezi Platinum Stars have been the form team of late, winning their last seven matches. Their new signing, Obriel Chirinda, has been in fine form, scoring in each of the four matches he has played for the club.
