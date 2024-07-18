FC Platinum Bolsters Squad With Signing Of Devine Mhindirira And Polyester Shoko

Shoko, who joined TelOne at the start of the season after leaving relegated Sheasham, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Pure Platinum Play, according to NewsDay.

Before his stint with TelOne, Shoko had played for Shabanie Mine and Midlands State University FC in the ZIFA Central Region Soccer League.

The addition of Shoko is expected to further bolster FC Platinum’s midfield, which already boasts the talents of Brian Banda and Juan Mutudza.

The club’s title charge will be put to the test when they host Ngezi Platinum Stars in a top-of-the-table clash at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Ngezi Platinum Stars have been the form team of late, winning their last seven matches. Their new signing, Obriel Chirinda, has been in fine form, scoring in each of the four matches he has played for the club.

