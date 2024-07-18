Probe Into Alleged "Laser Strike" On President Mnangagwa's Plane At RGMI Airport

Authorities are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness. A multi-agency investigation has been launched, involving the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, the Air Force of Zimbabwe, the national police, and the country’s intelligence services.

When contacted by the publication, George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) declined to discuss the exact nature of the identified threat, saying doing so would “jeopardise investigations currently underway.” He said:

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

I can confirm the incident which has affected or menaced many other airports, foremost Gatwick in England. The misdemeanour has to be nipped in the bud.

Investigators will also be seeking to establish if there is any potential connection between the alleged laser strike incident and the recent unsolved break-ins at the private homes of President Mnangagwa, his son David, and the offices of his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa.

During these break-ins, nothing of significant value was reported stolen, raising suspicions of a more sinister motive.

The use of high-powered lasers to intentionally target aircraft, known as a “laser strike”, is a concerning and dangerous phenomenon that has been widely reported in Europe and the United States.

Shining lasers at planes, whether during take-off or landing, can temporarily blind or disorient pilots, putting the safety of the entire aircraft and all those on board at risk.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment