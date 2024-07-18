Shamwari Yemwanasikana Applauds Move to Raise Age Of Sexual Consent To 18 Years

4 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jul 2024 13:36:10 GMT

Shamwari Yemwanasikana, a local non-governmental organisation that promotes and advances girl rights, has welcomed the passing of the Criminal Law and Codification and Reform Amendment Bill which among other things raises the age of consent from 16 years to 18 years by Parliament.

The Bill also criminalises the deliberate infection of children with any sexually transmitted disease in addition to jailing offenders for engaging in sexual relations with minors.

The owners of lodges will also be prosecuted if they are complicit in renting rooms to someone for sexual activity with a girl under the age of 18 years.

Feedback