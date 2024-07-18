"We Believe In Science", Dynamos Denies Hiring Sangoma For Highlanders Match

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 18th, Dynamos categorically denied enlisting the services of a sangoma for the match against Highlanders or any of their other league games.

The club said it relies on proven scientific methods and training regimens to prepare for matches, rather than resorting to unorthodox or supernatural approaches to try and influence the outcome of matches. Reads the statement:

Dynamos Football Club would like to distance the Club from the alleged enlisting of the services of a sangoma ahead of the Battle of Zimbabwe Part 2 match between Dynamos and Highlanders played on Sunday 14th July 2024 at Rufaro Stadium and in any of our league matches that we play. The Club would like to state the following: 1. The Club believes that football is scientific and as such all our energy is directed towards the application of scientific methods. 2. The engagement of a sangoma, if any, was never done by the Club as such practices would violate the varied spiritual beliefs held by our players. The Club is alive to the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides for freedom of conscience which includes freedom of thought, opinion, religion or belief. Therefore the Club can not impose or violate the rights of it’s players by engaging a sangoma. 3. Investing in Iron Age practices in this day and age would inhibit the growth of the Club and as such the Club would always strive to embrace modern football practices.

In 2017, former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa told the BBC the club encouraged the use of juju, adding that as captain of the club, it was his duty to make sure the juju rituals were followed. He said:

I’m not saying juju works but it was part of football when I was playing and I’m sure it’s part of football even today.

