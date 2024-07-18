Zimbabwe Hosts Final SADC Technical Assessment Team Ahead Of Summit

5 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jul 2024 08:00:31 GMT

The Third and Final SADC Technical Assessment Team is currently visiting Zimbabwe from July 17th to July 23rd, 2024, to evaluate, first-hand, the progress made in preparation for the 44th SADC (Southern African Development Community) Summit scheduled to take place from August 8th to August 18th, 2024.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 17th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Michael Chiwoneso Mukura, explained that during this visit, the Assessment Mission will engage with the various Technical Committees responsible for overseeing the Summit preparations.

This will allow the team to finalise all necessary logistical and other relevant planning details ahead of the high-profile regional event. Said Mukura:

