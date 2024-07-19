U.S. Pledges US$39 Million To Address Zimbabwe's Food Shortages
The United States of America has pledged to support Zimbabwe with an additional US$39 million in assistance to help the country address the food shortages arising from the El Niño-induced drought.
This latest tranche of aid comes on top of the $62 million that the United States has already given to Zimbabwe since the start of 2024.
The new U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, announced the latest donation during an introductory press conference held in Harare on Thursday. She said:
Today, the United States, through USAID, announced an additional $39 million in drought response assistance to the people of Zimbabwe as the lean season – when food is scarcest – approaches.
Through this support from USAID, humanitarian partners will provide over 500,000 people with food assistance during the upcoming lean season; distribute agriculture supplies and livestock to households whose livelihoods have been affected by the drought; and improve access to water for agriculture and consumption.
USAID has provided nearly $62 million to respond to humanitarian needs in Zimbabwe since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2024.
Tremont, who presented her credentials to President Mnangagwa at the State House on Wednesday morning, used her first official meeting with the Zimbabwean leader to announce a substantial new aid package for the country. She said:
That is why yesterday, I informed President Mnangagwa, and today I am pleased to announce to you $62 million in assistance from the people of the United States this year to counter the effects of the current drought in Zimbabwe.
This funding, including $39 million in additional support, will address short-term food insecurity and long-term strategies to improve agricultural practices and strengthen community resilience.
Zimbabwe, like other southern African countries, is facing an El Nino-induced hunger.
El Niño is a recurring climate pattern which disrupts normal weather patterns around the world.
It can lead to heavy rainfall, flooding, and other extreme weather events in some regions while causing droughts, fires, and other problems in other areas.
