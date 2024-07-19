U.S. Pledges US$39 Million To Address Zimbabwe's Food Shortages

4 minutes ago Fri, 19 Jul 2024 12:17:16 GMT

The United States of America has pledged to support Zimbabwe with an additional US$39 million in assistance to help the country address the food shortages arising from the El Niño-induced drought.

This latest tranche of aid comes on top of the $62 million that the United States has already given to Zimbabwe since the start of 2024.

The new U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, announced the latest donation during an introductory press conference held in Harare on Thursday. She said:

