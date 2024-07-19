Zimbabwean Mining Communities Lament Challenges From Chinese-Owned Companies

A villager from Gwanda in Matabeleland South Province, situated near a lithium mine, claimed that the Chinese company had bypassed the community and instead only engaged with traditional leaders. He said:

They didn't talk to the community. It's like they are working with traditional leaders without us knowing what's going on.

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 Even when they offer community benefits, they go through traditional leaders, who seem to be friendly with them, instead of following proper procedures. This has caused divisions within the community, with some residents refusing to attend meetings organised by local councillors to address mining-related challenges.

Dickson Munyumbu, a resident of Shurugwi in Midlands Province, criticised the Chinese-owned mining companies for allegedly failing to conduct adequate environmental impact assessments (EIAs) before commencing their operations. He said:

They hold selective consultations. The law requires consulting nearby communities, but they don’t consider our views.

Munyumbu also lamented the poor working conditions experienced by employees of the Chinese mining companies. He noted issues such as inadequate housing provided to workers and unacceptably low wages.

Munyumbu further criticised the mining companies for failing to fulfil promised social responsibility initiatives, such as the construction of hospitals that had been pledged to local communities.

Unica Pabwaungana, another resident of Shurugwi, highlighted the significant destruction of natural resources and heritage sites caused by the mining activities in the region.

Khumbulani Maphosa, the coordinator of the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR), condemned the companies’ overall approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR), saying it fell short of community expectations and needs. Said Maphosa:

These donations of mealie meal and cooking oil feel like bribes to silence criticism. They distract communities from holding them accountable for environmental damage.

Chinese mining companies have established a substantial presence in Zimbabwe in the wake of the government’s “Look East” policy.

The Look East policy was largely necessitated by the imposition of Western sanctions on Zimbabwe following the land reform programme.

The relationship between China and Zimbabwe has been politically significant, with the Zimbabwean government regarding China as a dependable partner amid the country’s isolation from Western powers.

However, many ordinary Zimbabweans living in mining communities feel that the Chinese companies can disregard Zimbabwean laws and infringe on the human rights of the local population with little fear of accountability.

On 13 July 2024, a Chinese national was filmed torturing Zimbabwean workers at the Makanga Mine in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.

The Chinese mine manager then whipped the workers, accusing them of stealing an unspecified amount of diesel from the mine.

In May 2024, a 58-year-old Chinese miner named Cai Yulong allegedly shot and killed a man from Chief Njelele in Gokwe after the victim and his colleague encroached into Cai’s mining claim in Zhombe, Midlands Province. Cai also reportedly injured the victim’s colleague during the incident.

In June, a 51-year-old Chinese national was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on allegations of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old local girl.

