Dorcas Moyo Dismisses Engagement Rumours

However, the gospel artist clarified that the scene in question was merely part of the creative direction for the music video and had no connection to her personal life. Said Moyo:

I have been receiving calls from thousands of fans seeking clarity. Social media trolls are having a field day. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 In this video, l was acting as a maid who had found a life partner. Lampy from Diamond FM was acting as the one proposing to me. I am one of the people who have gone through a lot but I prefer some privacy on that matter. At the moment, I am concentrating on my musical career.

Moyo said her marital life remains a private matter. However, in one of her recent Facebook posts, the artist did reveal a personal detail about her family – the passing of her son’s father when the boy was still very young. She told The Herald:

I am one of the people who have gone through a lot but I prefer some privacy on that matter. At the moment, I am concentrating on my musical career.

Moyo rose to fame with her song “Haakotsire” on which she collaborated with Progress Sibanda.

She has released ten albums, among them Ndinokutungamirira (2009), Ndokusheedzai Jesu, Zvininipise, Ndibatsirei Mwari (2018), Pamarah Tapfuura (2020), Bvisai Marara (2021), Bvudzi Rangu Ramera (2022), Mhanza Haisekwe (2023), and Mvere Dzabvepi released in 2024.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment