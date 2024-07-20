Dynamos Work With Church Pastors, Not Sangomas - DeMbare Chairman

In an interview, Maunganidze said Dynamos does not engage the services of sangomas but rather works with Christian pastors.

At the same time, he asserted that the club respects the freedom of conscience of its players. Maunganidze:

I am speaking as chairman of Dynamos, that Dynamos doesn’t subscribe to such practices. Week in, week out we have allowed that we bring to the training session pastors from different denominations to come and pray with our boys, whilst aware of the rights of these players as enshrined in the Constitution of this country. We as a club, we are saying no to such practices (of paying sangomas), it’s not part of us. This I’m saying on behalf of Dynamos Football Club.

The reports of Dynamos FC allegedly paying a substantial sum of money to a sangoma ahead of their match against Highlanders have drawn significant public interest, particularly given the club’s widely publicised financial difficulties.

Dynamos players had boycotted training for several days before the match, protesting unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees.

This meant the team had only managed to hold two practice sessions before the highly anticipated “Battle of Zimbabwe” match.

