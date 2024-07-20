Police Arrest Fourth Suspect In Blue Circle Bus Robbery

This means that only one suspect, Elphias Mugurugudze, remains at large.

During the heist, the suspects made off with US$8,621 and ZAR 62,070.

According to a message that circulated on WhatsApp, the five suspected armed robbers boarded the Blue Circle Buses coach at the Mbare bus terminus in Harare and paid their fares for the trip to Beitbridge.

The message further revealed that when the bus reached Lundi, approximately 100 kilometres south of Masvingo, one of the men requested to be dropped off just after the turn-off to Neshuro.

As the bus approached the designated spot, the suspected robber who had asked to disembark then signalled to his four accomplices, seemingly indicating that they all wanted to get off at that point.

When the bus stopped, the conductor went out first, at which point the suspected robber, brandishing a pistol, ordered the conductor back into the vehicle.

It is alleged that the other four suspects simultaneously drew out knives and commanded the driver to pull the bus off the highway. Reads the WhatsApp message:

The driver was ordered to turn left at Vilivili and instructed to switch off all lights. All passengers and crew were ordered to surrender cash. They threatened to kill anyone who did not surrender their belongings.

After robbing the passengers, one of the suspects fired a single shot into the air, presumably to further intimidate the passengers. The armed gang then swiftly disappeared into the surrounding darkness.

More: Pindula News

