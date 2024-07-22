176 Zimbabweans Deported From South Africa
A joint operation by South African security services last Friday resulted in the arrest of 208 undocumented immigrants. Of these, 176 were Zimbabwean nationals.
The group of border jumpers also included individuals from Mozambique and India. In a statement, Limpopo Province Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that the Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals have been deported.
At the same time, the Indian citizens are being held in custody pending deportation to their home country. Said Ledwaba:
A joint operation executed by the South African Police Service in Limpopo province led to the arrest of 208 undocumented immigrants and the recovery of suspected stolen properties at Marble Hall and Groblersdall policing area under Sekhukhune District.
The main objective of the operation that commenced in the evening on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Leeuwfontein and surrounding farms until the next day on Friday, July 19, 2024, at about 11 am was to rid the area of illegal activities.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals comprising adult and minor children were immediately deported to their respective policing borders after their arrests.
South Africa hosts a significant number of foreign nationals, including both legal immigrants and illegal migrants who have entered the country in search of better economic prospects.
Some of the illegal immigrants take up jobs in industries such as agriculture, filling roles that are reportedly less desirable among the South African workforce. These positions often involve manual labour or other forms of menial work.
More: Pindula News