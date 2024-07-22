176 Zimbabweans Deported From South Africa

4 minutes ago Mon, 22 Jul 2024 05:29:08 GMT

A joint operation by South African security services last Friday resulted in the arrest of 208 undocumented immigrants. Of these, 176 were Zimbabwean nationals.

The group of border jumpers also included individuals from Mozambique and India. In a statement, Limpopo Province Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that the Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals have been deported.

At the same time, the Indian citizens are being held in custody pending deportation to their home country. Said Ledwaba:

