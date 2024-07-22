Dinson Denies Claims Of Fatalities At Manhize Steel Plant

The company wishes to unreservedly express that these unfounded allegations are baseless and intended to cause disinformation.

For the record, our company has not recorded any work-related fatality since the start of the project and for a project of this magnitude; it is a commendable safety record.

In response to the above tweets the government has dispatched several regulatory agencies including NSSA to investigate the allegations and they have all found the aforesaid allegations to be grossly untrue and baseless.

Dinson Iron & Steel would like to assure the public that these claims are entirely unfounded and without merit.

The organization’s top priority is the well-being of its employees and stakeholders including the community and the general public.

The company has an open-door policy for everyone who may be wishing to understand more about our operations.

Dinson will consider legal action against the peddlers of falsehoods.