Dinson Denies Claims Of Fatalities At Manhize Steel Plant
In a statement released on Monday, July 22, Dinson Iron and Steel Company has categorically refuted allegations of work-related deaths at its steel plant located in Manhize, Mvuma, Zimbabwe.
Contrary to reports circulating on social media, the Chinese-owned firm stated that it has not recorded any fatalities since the inception of the project.
The company said the well-being of its employees, stakeholders, including the local community, and the general public remains its top priority. It said:
The company wishes to unreservedly express that these unfounded allegations are baseless and intended to cause disinformation.
For the record, our company has not recorded any work-related fatality since the start of the project and for a project of this magnitude; it is a commendable safety record.
In response to the above tweets the government has dispatched several regulatory agencies including NSSA to investigate the allegations and they have all found the aforesaid allegations to be grossly untrue and baseless.
Dinson Iron & Steel would like to assure the public that these claims are entirely unfounded and without merit.
The organization’s top priority is the well-being of its employees and stakeholders including the community and the general public.
The company has an open-door policy for everyone who may be wishing to understand more about our operations.
Dinson will consider legal action against the peddlers of falsehoods.
Dinson Iron and Steel Company has invested over US$1 billion into the Manhize steel project.
Once fully operational, the plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of around 2 million metric tonnes of steel.
