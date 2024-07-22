PSL 2024 Matchday 19 Results: FC Platinum, Ngezi In Goalless Stalemate

Dynamos, who had previously suffered a demoralizing defeat against Highlanders, managed to secure maximum points in their match against Hwange.

A 32nd-minute header from Kevin Moyo, assisted by Nomore Chinyerere’s corner, was enough for DeMbare to claim the victory.

At Rufaro Stadium, Herentals defeated CAPS United 1-0 after a mistake by CAPS goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga allowed Herentals captain Godfrey Mukambi to bundle the ball home from a corner kick.

On Saturday, Khama Billiat scored his 8th goal of the 2024 PSL season, helping Yadah to a 2-0 victory over Bikita Minerals.

In the top-of-the-table clash, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars played out a 0-0 draw, with both coaches adopting a cautious approach.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 19 results at a glance:

Yadah 2-0 Bikita Minerals

Greenfuel 1-1 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

FC Platinum 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Arenel Movers 0-1 Chicken Inn

Hwange 0-1 Dynamos

Highlanders 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Telone

CAPS United 0-1 Herentals

