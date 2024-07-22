Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeFootball

PSL 2024 Matchday 19 Results: FC Platinum, Ngezi In Goalless Stalemate

5 minutes agoMon, 22 Jul 2024 10:16:45 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
PSL 2024 Matchday 19 Results: FC Platinum, Ngezi In Goalless Stalemate

Bulawayo giants Highlanders continued their strong recent form, securing a 2-0 win over local rivals Bulawayo Chiefs in the latest Castle Lager Premier Soccer League derby on Sunday.

This victory followed Highlanders’ previous 2-0 triumph over arch-rivals Dynamos in the “Battle of Zimbabwe”.

Malvern Sibanda’s deflected free-kick just before halftime and a second-half goal from Peter Muduhwa sealed the three points for Highlanders.

Dynamos, who had previously suffered a demoralizing defeat against Highlanders, managed to secure maximum points in their match against Hwange.

A 32nd-minute header from Kevin Moyo, assisted by Nomore Chinyerere’s corner, was enough for DeMbare to claim the victory.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM

$148 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

At Rufaro Stadium, Herentals defeated CAPS United 1-0 after a mistake by CAPS goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga allowed Herentals captain Godfrey Mukambi to bundle the ball home from a corner kick.

On Saturday, Khama Billiat scored his 8th goal of the 2024 PSL season, helping Yadah to a 2-0 victory over Bikita Minerals.

In the top-of-the-table clash, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars played out a 0-0 draw, with both coaches adopting a cautious approach.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 19 results at a glance:

  • Yadah 2-0 Bikita Minerals
  • Greenfuel 1-1 Simba Bhora
  • ZPC Kariba 0-0 Chegutu Pirates
  • FC Platinum 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
  • Arenel Movers 0-1 Chicken Inn
  • Hwange 0-1 Dynamos
  • Highlanders 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Manica Diamonds 0-0 Telone
  • CAPS United 0-1 Herentals

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Premier Soccer League

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback