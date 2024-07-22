PSL 2024 Matchday 19 Results: FC Platinum, Ngezi In Goalless Stalemate
Bulawayo giants Highlanders continued their strong recent form, securing a 2-0 win over local rivals Bulawayo Chiefs in the latest Castle Lager Premier Soccer League derby on Sunday.
This victory followed Highlanders’ previous 2-0 triumph over arch-rivals Dynamos in the “Battle of Zimbabwe”.
Malvern Sibanda’s deflected free-kick just before halftime and a second-half goal from Peter Muduhwa sealed the three points for Highlanders.
Dynamos, who had previously suffered a demoralizing defeat against Highlanders, managed to secure maximum points in their match against Hwange.
A 32nd-minute header from Kevin Moyo, assisted by Nomore Chinyerere’s corner, was enough for DeMbare to claim the victory.
At Rufaro Stadium, Herentals defeated CAPS United 1-0 after a mistake by CAPS goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga allowed Herentals captain Godfrey Mukambi to bundle the ball home from a corner kick.
On Saturday, Khama Billiat scored his 8th goal of the 2024 PSL season, helping Yadah to a 2-0 victory over Bikita Minerals.
In the top-of-the-table clash, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars played out a 0-0 draw, with both coaches adopting a cautious approach.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 19 results at a glance:
- Yadah 2-0 Bikita Minerals
- Greenfuel 1-1 Simba Bhora
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Chegutu Pirates
- FC Platinum 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
- Arenel Movers 0-1 Chicken Inn
- Hwange 0-1 Dynamos
- Highlanders 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Manica Diamonds 0-0 Telone
- CAPS United 0-1 Herentals
