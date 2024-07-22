ZIFA Set To Interview Candidates For Warriors Head Coach Role

In a statement, ZIFA refuted earlier claims that the interviews for the Warriors head coach job had already been conducted.

The association clarified that the interviews are indeed scheduled to take place this Monday, as part of the selection process for the new national team manager. ZIFA said:

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to address recent inquiries and speculation regarding the selection of a substantive coach for the Zimbabwe national senior men’s team. We wish to clarify that interviews for this critical position are yet to occur. The shortlisted candidates have been informed, and interviews are scheduled for Monday, 22 July 2024. After meticulously reviewing the applications and evaluating the credentials of prospective candidates, we can confirm that we are in the final stages of a process designed to identify and appoint a highly capable substantive coach. This appointment is of utmost importance as we seek to ensure that the Warriors are well-prepared for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign and subsequent assignments. We are confident that the chosen candidate will possess the expertise and vision necessary to guide our team to success. ZIFA remains committed to transparency and will provide further updates as the selection process progresses.

ZIFA is taking guidance from FIFA on the process of selecting the new Warriors head coach.

It is understood that FIFA will be responsible for covering the financial package and salary for the chosen candidate.

FIFA is reportedly looking to allocate an annual budget of up to US$150,000 for the Warriors coach’s compensation.

