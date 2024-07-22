ZRP Dismisses Claims Of Namibian Arrests As Fake News

Checks with relevant Police Commanders and Provinces have revealed that no such occurrence has been noted in the country. The fake and false statement is dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

The purported press statement is crafted in a manner not conforming to Zimbabwe Republic Police standards or format.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is fully aware of the intentions and motives of the criminals or unruly elements.

Investigations will certainly be intensified to account for the criminals who are obviously trying to disturb the peaceful environment obtaining in the country and in the process send false information to the country’s neighbours.

More: Pindula News

