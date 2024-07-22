ZRP Dismisses Claims Of Namibian Arrests As Fake News
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed as false and misleading a statement circulating on social media platforms that alleged 50 Namibian nationals had been arrested in Zimbabwe’s military camps for engaging in subversive activities.
On Sunday, July 21, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi refuted the claims, stating that the statement was fabricated by criminals seeking to disturb the country’s peaceful environment and spread disinformation to Zimbabwe’s neighbours. Said Comm. Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a social media post and purported media story attributed to the Police alleging that 50 Namibians have been arrested in Zimbabwe military camps for subversive activities.Feedback
Checks with relevant Police Commanders and Provinces have revealed that no such occurrence has been noted in the country. The fake and false statement is dismissed with the contempt it deserves.
The purported press statement is crafted in a manner not conforming to Zimbabwe Republic Police standards or format.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is fully aware of the intentions and motives of the criminals or unruly elements.
Investigations will certainly be intensified to account for the criminals who are obviously trying to disturb the peaceful environment obtaining in the country and in the process send false information to the country’s neighbours.
