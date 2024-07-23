Govt Training Village Heads To Issue Birth And Death Records

7 minutes ago Tue, 23 Jul 2024 05:29:09 GMT

The Civil Registry Department has trained over 5,900 village heads to issue birth and death confirmation records for people born or dying outside of healthcare facilities, a government official has said.

This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by mothers who give birth at home and relatives of those who die at home, particularly in rural areas, in accessing birth and death records.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe told the Senate on Thursday that the programme is currently being piloted in Manicaland and Matabeleland North Provinces. Said Kazembe (via The Herald):

Feedback