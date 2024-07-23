"King Munhumutapa" Defiant, Installs A Paramount Chief In Gokwe

We are correcting history and I have installed Goredema of the Varozvi Moyo clan as paramount chief in Gokwe.

Chiminya also vowed to take legal action against those who “place hurdles” in his way, saying he has the authority to install traditional chiefs.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

He is currently engaged in a legal dispute with the Ministries of Justice and Local Government, who are challenging his claim to the Munhumutapa throne.

Chiminya had obtained a High Court order issued by Justice Priscilla Manongwa-Munangati directing the ministry to pay him his outstanding wages and allowances as King Munhumutapa.

The ministry, however, sought a rescission of the judgment after the government labelled him an impostor.

Chiminya claimed that ZANU PF acknowledged him as King Munhumutapa by using him to perform rituals for the ruling party.

However, the Ministry of Justice said Chiminya’s claim to be King Munhumutapa is unconstitutional and a legal nullity.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works ministry issued a follow-up statement denouncing Chiminya as an impostor.

In response, Chiminya is suing the Local Government and Public Works ministry for US$100,000 for defamation by calling him an impostor.

King Munhumutapa, also known as Mwenemutapa, was the ruler of the Munhumutapa Empire, a powerful kingdom that existed in what is now Zimbabwe and Mozambique during the 15th to 17th centuries.

Under his rule, the Munhumutapa Empire became a major commercial and political power in Southeast Africa, engaging in trade with the Portuguese, Swahili merchants, and other regional powers.

King Munhumutapa was known for his wealth, power and influence, and his court was described as one of the most sophisticated in medieval Africa.

The Munhumutapa Empire eventually declined in the 17th century due to internal power struggles, the growing influence of the Portuguese, and attacks from rival kingdoms.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment