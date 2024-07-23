Mega Coal-fired Power Station Takes Shape In Beitbridge

The power generated from this plant will be fed by Tuli Coal, a mine located approximately 20 kilometres west of Beitbridge, as well as potentially powering other factories that may be established within the designated special economic zone.

According to a report by Global Energy Monitor, the plans for this power and smelting plant were first made public in November 2023, when a proposal to construct, own and operate the facility at the River Ranch area just outside Beitbridge town was advertised. Part of the report reads:

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

All electricity generated would be supplied to a chrome smelting plant belonging to Xintai Resources, which was proposing a special economic zone in Beitbridge. Prestige had applied for an electricity generation license with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.

A government official speaking to NewsDay on condition of anonymity said a significant amount of funding is being channelled into the project. Said the official:

There is towering infrastructure now seen from a long distance; there is activity on a huge scale. And just recently, there were interviews for skilled posts attended by about 70 hopefuls. Locals from Beitbridge have been engaged as unskilled labour joining many Chinese nationals on site. There is remarkable activity. The resuscitation of the [Tuli] coal mine will not be a stand-alone project and so it will feed and power the thermal plant as the second stage with the establishment of the smelting plant becoming the third stage. What is under construction now is the thermal plant and huge installations, I believe are coolers, are in place. From the information at hand, there will be ferrochrome and steel production with raw material sourced from mines in Mberengwa, Gwanda and other nearby mines.

Beitbridge town clerk Loud Ramakgapola said the project will bring development in the commercial, retail, and residential sectors in the town.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment