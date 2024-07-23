Ngezi Platinum Stars Forced To Host CAF Champions League Matches In Zambia
Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) defending champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars (NPS), will be using Heroes Stadium in Zambia for their upcoming CAF Champions League home matches.
This is due to the lack of a CAF-certified stadium in Zimbabwe capable of hosting international competitions.
NPS will be making their second appearance in the African continental club competition, having previously represented Zimbabwe in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.
Ahead of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League campaign, which kicks off next month, the Mhondoro-based club has made several additions to their squad.
These include signing Tinotenda Meke and Malvern Hativagone, two of the best players currently in the local Zimbabwean league, from GreenFuel and Bulawayo Chiefs respectively.
The team has also brought in Tanaka Munemo, a graduate of the Real Betis Academy, and Blessed Mushonganyika from Legends Academy.
NPS will face AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage, with the home leg scheduled to be played in Lusaka, Zambia during the weekend of August 16-18.
More: Pindula News