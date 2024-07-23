Ngezi Platinum Stars Forced To Host CAF Champions League Matches In Zambia

7 minutes ago Tue, 23 Jul 2024 12:23:15 GMT

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) defending champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars (NPS), will be using Heroes Stadium in Zambia for their upcoming CAF Champions League home matches.

This is due to the lack of a CAF-certified stadium in Zimbabwe capable of hosting international competitions.

NPS will be making their second appearance in the African continental club competition, having previously represented Zimbabwe in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

