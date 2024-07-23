No Need For Excitement Over "Undelivered Vehicles", Guvamatanga Tells Auditor General

He said Treasury was tracking all the vehicles, ICT and medical equipment and other services that were undelivered by suppliers given tenders by the government after it had been flagged by the internal audit unit. He said:

l can safely say that the auditor general misdirected themselves because, within the three pillars of control, those are regarded as issues known to management so l am not saying they should not have highlighted them but they should have mentioned them and say, government has discovered that there were undelivered vehicles.

I have got the numbers here. There were 167 as of June 9th, 2023, so we procured 167 vehicles and we had 97 of these vehicles that were undelivered but we knew them ministry by ministry and we had already written to those ministries to say, can you make sure that these vehicles are delivered.

As we speak, this number of 97 is now down to about just twenty-something.