2024 PSL Season: Matchday 20 Fixtures And Venues – Simba Bhora Hosts Highlanders

Highlanders, meanwhile, have enjoyed a resurgent run of form, securing consecutive 2-0 victories over Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs in their last two outings, and will be eager to close the gap on the top teams.

In another high-profile encounter on Thursday, eighth-placed Chicken Inn will welcome league leaders FC Platinum to Luveve Stadium.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

FC Platinum, who recently drew 0-0 with Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava Stadium, will be keen to secure a victory that would cement their position at the summit and potentially extend their lead over their title rivals.

Simba Bhora and Highlanders will be vying to maintain their push for the top spots, while FC Platinum will be determined to solidify their status as the team to beat in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Below is the full fixture list:

Wednesday, 24 July, 2024

Bikita Minerals vs CAPS United (Sakubva Stadium)

Herentals College vs Arenel Movers (Rufaro Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium)

Simba Bhora vs Highlanders (Wadzanayi Stadium)

TelOne vs Green Fuel (Bata Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Hwange (Luveve Stadium)

Thursday, 25 July 2024

Chicken Inn vs FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium)

Chegutu Pirates vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium)

Dynamos vs Yadah (Rufaro Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment