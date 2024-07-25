Kaindu Blames Poor Officiating For Bosso's 2-1 Loss To Simba Bhora

Highlanders protested referee Tatenda Bvekerwa’s decision, leading to a scuffle involving Daniel Khumalo from the Bosso technical team and the Simba Bhora bench.

Khumalo received a red card, and police intervened to restore order after a five-minute stoppage.

Musona later scored the hosts’ second goal, deflecting the ball off Muduhwa in the 59th minute. He said:

I do not think we have lost this game. It is just unfortunate that as a coach if you make certain comments, you are the one who is going to be punished. But if football is going to be played like this, then we are not allowing competition. Who is speaking on behalf of the coach?

Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya was elated to secure a victory against Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium, having previously defeated Dynamos at the same venue earlier in the season. He said:

I am really excited we were playing one of the giants of Zimbabwe football and it gives you a great feeling as a team, as a coach to win against such a big team with a rich history. I think we applied ourselves very well. We knew that they would come and boss us around, so psychologically, we were prepared for that. We needed character to come from a goal down to equalise in the first half. And then that goal from Musona gives us the three points.

Simba Bhora’s victory propelled them to second place with 37 points, a mere 2 points behind the league leaders, FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, Highlanders maintained their fifth position, on 32 points—3 points adrift from defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, who played to a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba.

