Mthuli Ncube Delivers Mid Term Review, ZiG2.3 Billion Budget Deficit Recorded

10 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jul 2024 17:54:15 GMT

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, delivered the 2024 Mid-Term Budget Review Statement under the theme “Consolidating Economic Transformation” on Thursday.

Minister Ncube rebased the initially approved expenditure for the 2024 Budget from ZW$58.2 trillion to ZW$87.9 billion.

He revealed that in the first six months of the year, total expenditure exceeded earnings by ZW$2.4 billion. This was after spending ZW$38.9 billion from total revenue collections amounting to ZW$36.5 billion. Said Ncube:

