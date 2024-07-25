Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa Appointed To ZBC Board

7 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jul 2024 17:07:10 GMT

Radio personality Ruvheneko Elsie Parirenyatwa, the daughter of former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa, has been appointed to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board.

On 24 July 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorised the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, to appoint the following new board members with effect from 12 July 2024 for a 4-year term:

Ruvheneko Elsie Parirenyatwa

Amon Craig Matambo

Queen Mpofu

Thandolwenkosi Nkomo

This expanded board complements the existing seven ZBC Board members, which was reconstituted in January 2024 under the Chairmanship of Helliate Rushwaya.

