Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa Appointed To ZBC Board
Radio personality Ruvheneko Elsie Parirenyatwa, the daughter of former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa, has been appointed to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board.
On 24 July 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorised the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, to appoint the following new board members with effect from 12 July 2024 for a 4-year term:
- Ruvheneko Elsie Parirenyatwa
- Amon Craig Matambo
- Queen Mpofu
- Thandolwenkosi Nkomo
This expanded board complements the existing seven ZBC Board members, which was reconstituted in January 2024 under the Chairmanship of Helliate Rushwaya.
ZBC expressed confidence that the new board will provide strategic direction and ensure the corporation upholds its role as a key national institution serving the interests of all Zimbabweans.
More: Pindula News
