Mthuli Revises Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Projection

8 minutes ago Fri, 26 Jul 2024 07:03:40 GMT

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube has revised Zimbabwe’s projected economic growth for the year from the earlier forecast of 3.5% to 2%.

This downward adjustment is due to the devastating impact of the El Niño-induced drought.

In his Mid-Term Budget Review Statement presented to parliament on Thursday, Minister Ncube explained that the projected increase in winter wheat production during the current season will help mitigate the contraction in the agriculture sector. He said:

