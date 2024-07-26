Police, FIU In Fresh Blitz Against Money Changers

5 minutes ago Fri, 26 Jul 2024 05:35:06 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) have launched a renewed crackdown against illegal currency traders across the country.

According to The Herald, the joint operation has resulted in the arrest of numerous money changers this week. Most of the apprehended individuals are currently being interrogated and vetted, pending their court appearances.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests, saying individuals and businesses should only engage in lawful financial transactions. He said:

