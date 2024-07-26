PSL 2024 Matchday 20 Results: FC Platinum Lose To Chicken Inn
FC Platinum missed the opportunity to extend their lead atop the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium on Thursday.
Going into the match, FC Platinum were the favourites, boasting a 10-game unbeaten run. However, a header from Mpumelelo Bhebhe off a Moses Majika free-kick in the 67th minute, followed by a strike from substitute Genius Mutungamiri in the closing minutes, secured maximum points for Chicken Inn.
FC Platinum are still at the top of the league table with 39 points, while Simba Bhora are in second place with 37 points and Ngezi Platinum Stars are third with 35 points.
Elsewhere, Dynamos salvaged a 1-1 draw against Yadah at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. Yadah took the lead in the first half through Evans Rusike, but Dynamos equalised late in the game through Valentine Kadonzvo.
In another Thursday fixture, Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates played out a goalless draw at Baobab Stadium.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 20 results at a glance:
- Chicken Inn 2-0 FC Platinum
- Chegutu Pirates 0-0 Manica Diamonds
- Dynamos 1-1 Yadah
- Simba Bhora 2-0 Highlanders
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Hwange
- Herentals College 1-2 Arenel Movers
- Bikita Minerals 0-0 CAPS United
- TelOne 0-1 Green Fuel
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 ZPC Kariba
