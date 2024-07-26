PSL 2024 Matchday 20 Results: FC Platinum Lose To Chicken Inn

10 minutes ago Fri, 26 Jul 2024 10:00:29 GMT

FC Platinum missed the opportunity to extend their lead atop the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium on Thursday.

Going into the match, FC Platinum were the favourites, boasting a 10-game unbeaten run. However, a header from Mpumelelo Bhebhe off a Moses Majika free-kick in the 67th minute, followed by a strike from substitute Genius Mutungamiri in the closing minutes, secured maximum points for Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum are still at the top of the league table with 39 points, while Simba Bhora are in second place with 37 points and Ngezi Platinum Stars are third with 35 points.

