CCC Shadow Finance Minister Seeks Explanation For US$3 Billion Budget Deficit

Madzivanyika requested a detailed explanation from Ncube regarding this significant deficit. However, the debate was adjourned by the Speaker before MPs debated it.

Ncube’s explanation for the budget shortfall was simply that “the introduction of the ZiG as legal tender on 5 April 2024 has necessitated reconfiguration of the 2024 approved national budget to reflect the change of our currency.”

This explanation, however, was deemed insufficient by Madzivanyika, who asked for a thorough accounting of the missing funds.

Ncube’s mid-term review also revealed that the government spent more funds than revenue collections during the first six months of 2024. Said Ncube:

In terms of performance during the first six months of the year, revenue collections amounted to ZiG 36.5 billion against expenditures of ZiG 38.9 billion dollars.

Ncube also revised the projected economic growth from 3.5 per cent to 2 per cent, citing the impact of the El Niño-induced drought on the agricultural sector.

