Mthuli Proposes Temporary Duty On Fuel In Transit

3 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jul 2024 05:09:23 GMT

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube has proposed a temporary import duty on fuel in transit to other countries, in a move aimed at curbing rampant cases of transit fraud, reported ZimLive.

In his Mid-Term Budget Review Statement presented to parliament on Thursday, Minister Ncube acknowledged that the electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) being used by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has failed to effectively stop transit fraud.

The government introduced the ECTS in 2017, which uses electronic seals and transmitters to monitor cargo, particularly fuel imports. This was a response to increasing incidents of transit fraud, where goods imported under the Removal in Transit (RIT) scheme were being offloaded on the local market without paying the required duty.

Feedback