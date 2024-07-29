Apostle Wutawunashe Says There Is No Hunger In Zimbabwe, Calls Citizens "Crybabies"

He also claimed that Zimbabwe was one of the most economically progressive nations in the region. Said Wutawunashe:

When people look at Zimbabwe, they are always complaining especially us Zimbabweans. We are always complaining that our country has hunger, but it's not true.

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 You can ask the likes of Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi who travels to all countries in Southern Africa, he will tell you Zimbabwe is a prosperous country. Our citizens have migrated to SADC countries and the truth is that they are not going there to seek greener pastures or to beg, but to uplift those countries with skills that we possess as Zimbabweans. The knowledge that we are imparting to SADC is the opportunity given (sic) to the nation and President Emmerson Mnangagwa by God to pass to other SADC countries.

It is worth noting that Wutawunashe is part of a group of indigenous church leaders, bishops, and prophets who are regularly pampered with money and vehicles by the ZANU PF government. Some have reportedly received as much as $1 million in such largesse.

The clergyman’s dismissive comments about hunger and economic hardship in Zimbabwe conveniently ignored the fact that the country is facing one of the most severe droughts in living memory, caused by the El Niño weather pattern. This crisis has left about half the population in need of food aid.

In April 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a national disaster due to the drought and appealed for $2 billion in international assistance to help millions of Zimbabweans facing hunger.

The prayer meeting where Wutawunashe made his remarks was attended by Ezra Chadzamira, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who stood in for the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava.

The objectives of the meeting, which was sponsored by the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZICC) and the Faith for the Nation Campaign (FANA), included praying for a conducive, peaceful, and harmonious atmosphere for the 44th SADC Summit to be held in Harare on August 17, as well as for wisdom and unity among SADC state leaders as they deliberate on the agenda of integrating Southern African nations.

