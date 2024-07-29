Billiat Scores Again, Yadah Coach Says He Can Reach 20 Goals
Khama Billiat scored his ninth goal of the current 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season as Yadah edged 10-man Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 at The Heart Stadium on Sunday, 28 July.
The former Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs winger is now tied at the top with CAPS United’s William Manondo who has also scored 9 goals.
In his post-match comments, Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive said he was happy with how Billiat and Tafadzwa Rusike (who scored the second goal) led the team from the front. Said Ruzive:
These guys are not ordinary players. They are crucial for the team. They give us other dimensions and raise our standards of professionalism as a unit.
As a coach, I am giving him (Billiat the target to be the top goal scorer come end of the season. And I think he can get to 20 goals.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Next, we are playing Simba Bhora and they are difficult to play against at home so it’s a trick tie.
More: Pindula News