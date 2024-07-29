Billiat Scores Again, Yadah Coach Says He Can Reach 20 Goals

4 minutes ago Mon, 29 Jul 2024 06:24:14 GMT

Khama Billiat scored his ninth goal of the current 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season as Yadah edged 10-man Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 at The Heart Stadium on Sunday, 28 July.

The former Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs winger is now tied at the top with CAPS United’s William Manondo who has also scored 9 goals.

In his post-match comments, Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive said he was happy with how Billiat and Tafadzwa Rusike (who scored the second goal) led the team from the front. Said Ruzive:

Feedback