Gwekwerere Spends US$17,000 Windfall From Dynamos On Lobola And Honeymoon

The couple have been sharing photos and videos of their honeymoon on social media, with one of Natasha’s posts captioned “Me and my lovely hubby”.

A source reportedly told H-Metro that the US$17,000 windfall came at an opportune time for Gwekwerere, as he was facing difficulties with his in-laws over the non-payment of the lobola. Said the source:

Evans is making full use of the jackpot he received from his former employers and he has already paid lobola for his wife and the couple flew out to South Africa for their honeymoon. Even though the couple had been together for some time, there were still some formalities which needed to be completed and the payment of lobola was one of them. It was creating some issues between the two because of family pressures and even though the two are madly in love it forced Natasha to move back with her parents at some stage. But, that has now been settled after the payment of the lobola and they decided they needed some space, just the two of them, and they chose South Africa. Evans has worked in South Africa before, when he was a footballer and he has many friends in that country and the destination was an easy choice.

Gwekwerere received $17,000 of the $27,000 debt owed to him by his former club, Dynamos.

Dynamos made the payment after Gwekwerere, with the assistance of the Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), approached CAF, who were prepared to block the Glamour Boys from participating in the Confederation Cup.

FUZ confirmed the developments in a statement released last week. It said:

In the matter of Evans Gwekwerere, represented by FUZ vs Dynamos, whereas FUZ filed a claim before the Ministry of Labour about the unlawful termination of the contract. The decision was passed in favour of the player at the Labour Court in 2017. In 2-18, the High Court of Zimbabwe upheld the Labour Court decision in favour of Gwekwerere. Dynamos did not pay the amount ordered by the High Court. FUZ’s request for payment over the years was ignored by the club. Non-payment of a binding decision by a competent authority is a serious CAF Club Licensing Regulation violation. FUZ initiated and requested CAF, through the ZIFA Club Licensing manager, to impose a ban on Dynamos FC from participating in CAF competitions citing overdue payables towards Evans Gwekwerere.

Two years ago, Natasha was ordered by the High Court to pay $1 million in damages for engaging in an adulterous affair with former football player Gwekwerere.

Gwekwerere’s ex-wife, Makanyara Mafunga, made the claims at the High Court, accusing Natasha of having an illicit relationship with the former Dynamos and CAPS United striker.

In her court application, Makanyara stated that she had legally married Gwekwerere under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11) on November 1, 2020 and that the marriage was still intact at the time of the alleged affair.

Makanyara claimed that she discovered Gwekwerere was dating Natasha just three weeks into their marriage.

Natasha did not enter an appearance to defend the summons or file a plea to stop the legal action.

While Gwekwerere and Makanyara do not have any children together, Gwekwerere and Natasha have two children, further complicating the situation.

