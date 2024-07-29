PSL 2024 Matchday 21 Results: FC Platinum, Simba Bhora Win
FC Platinum bounced back from their midweek 2-0 loss to Chicken Inn, beating Herentals 3-1 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.
Goals from Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Rainsome Pavari, and Jarrison Selemani secured the three points for the Pure Platinum Play, while Grey Kufandada scored the consolation goal for the Students.
Elsewhere, Highlanders were held to a 0-0 draw by TelOne at Barbourfields Stadium, while Khama Billiat scored his 9th goal of the season in Yadah’s 2-1 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at The Heart Stadium.
Dynamos were also frustrated, being held to a 0-0 draw by PSL debutants Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium.
DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe substituted Valentine Kadonzvo for Emmanuel Paga in the 37th minute, with the player reportedly walking out in protest.
Simba Bhora kept the pressure on league leaders FC Platinum, beating Hwange 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium. The two teams are now separated by just 2 points in the league standings.
In the only match played on Saturday, CAPS United were beaten 2-1 by Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.
FC Platinum maintain their position at the top of the table with 42 points, while Simba Bhora are in second with 40 points.
Ngezi Platinum Stars are third with 36 points, Manica Diamonds are fourth with 35 points, and Highlanders are sixth with 33 points.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 21 results at a glance:
- Arenel Vovers 2-1 CAPS United
- Yadah 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Dynamos 0- 0 Bikita Minerals
- Hwange 0-1 Simba Bhora
- Highlanders 0-0 Telone
- Greenfuel 0-0 Chegutu Pirates
- Manica Diamonds 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
- ZPC Kariba 2-0 Chicken Inn
- FC Platinum 3-1 Herentals
