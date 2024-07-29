PSL 2024 Matchday 21 Results: FC Platinum, Simba Bhora Win

Dynamos were also frustrated, being held to a 0-0 draw by PSL debutants Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium.

DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe substituted Valentine Kadonzvo for Emmanuel Paga in the 37th minute, with the player reportedly walking out in protest.

Simba Bhora kept the pressure on league leaders FC Platinum, beating Hwange 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium. The two teams are now separated by just 2 points in the league standings.

In the only match played on Saturday, CAPS United were beaten 2-1 by Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

FC Platinum maintain their position at the top of the table with 42 points, while Simba Bhora are in second with 40 points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are third with 36 points, Manica Diamonds are fourth with 35 points, and Highlanders are sixth with 33 points.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 21 results at a glance:

Arenel Vovers 2-1 CAPS United

Yadah 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Dynamos 0- 0 Bikita Minerals

Hwange 0-1 Simba Bhora

Highlanders 0-0 Telone

Greenfuel 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

ZPC Kariba 2-0 Chicken Inn

FC Platinum 3-1 Herentals

